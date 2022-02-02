Grand Ronde Hospital in La Grande announced on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, that an expansion project will take place this coming summer. The plans will address needed space in the operating and procedure rooms, as well as improve other aspects of the facility.
LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital is putting in place a major expansion project of its facility.
The hospital released a statement on Wednesday, Feb. 2, stating that a “significant expansion” is on the way. According to the press release, the expansion will address spacing constraints in the hospital’s operating and procedure rooms as well as other areas of improvement.
“With more than a century of caring for the citizens of Union County and beyond, this investment will strengthen our ability to continue that legacy for future generations,” Grande Ronde Hospital President and CEO Jeremy Davis said in the statement. “It is also a testament to our wonderful providers and staff, as well as the strong community support we have received.”
According to the press release, construction is estimated to begin as early as the summer of 2022. A completion date is believed to be in 2024.
The statement noted that the volume of surgical services has risen at Grande Ronde Hospital over the past few years, as the recruitment of primary care providers and physicians increased. The expansion will address a need for more space in the operating and procedure rooms, as well as the need to comply with state code requirements in the future. The additional space will also improve the patient and process flow at Grande Ronde Hospital.
The expansion has been in the works among the Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics Board of Trustees, consulting with health care architects during the planning process. In addition, the hospital gathered feedback from the surgical services staff to address needs and wants in a potential expansion.
Additional details will be provided as the hospital finalizes specific plans regarding the expansion of its main campus in La Grande.
“This new expansion will empower GRH to continue recruiting and retaining providers, which supports our efforts in providing expanded services to our community,” Board of Trustees Chair Teri Champlin said in the statement.
