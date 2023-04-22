LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation is hosting its fundraising event, ”Healthier Together,” on Saturday, June 24.
The event will unveil the next phase of the Healthier Together Campaign, which supports the Grande Ronde Hospital's Campus Expansion Project. The project will include a new surgical services department, a cafeteria, and dietary department and generate support for future projects and services at the hospital.
The event will feature live music from The Wasteland Kings. Attendees will also be able to enjoy food from multiple vendors, games, activities and axe throwing. Three separate raffles will be held leading up to the event, with winners drawn that night.
All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation and its Healthier Together Campaign, which aims to fund the construction and equipment for the GRH Campus Expansion Project. During the event, a Live Appeal will give attendees a chance to pledge their support for the project in person and encourage others to do the same. Donations of all sizes are encouraged.
Tickets for the event are available, with raffle tickets available in early May. Visit www.grh.org/foundation and click on the event banner for more information or to purchase tickets. For those who cannot attend, pledges can be made online on the event website.
Since 1969, the Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation has been fundraising for patient care equipment at Grande Ronde Hospital and has raised more than $5.5 million.
