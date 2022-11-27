Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation LOGO

The Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation unveiled a new logo, which features silhouette of the Grande Ronde Valley, Mount Emily and Mount Harris.

 

 Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation launched a new visual identity, including a new logo and redesigned website.

The logo, inspired by the silhouette of the Grande Ronde Valley, featuring Mount Emily and Mount Harris, highlights the foundation’s blue color branding and focuses on the affiliation with Grande Ronde Hospital as a fundraising organization.

