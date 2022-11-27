LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation launched a new visual identity, including a new logo and redesigned website.
The logo, inspired by the silhouette of the Grande Ronde Valley, featuring Mount Emily and Mount Harris, highlights the foundation’s blue color branding and focuses on the affiliation with Grande Ronde Hospital as a fundraising organization.
The new website — foundation.grh.org — has been redesigned, featuring opportunities to give to the foundation, educating about past projects, the history of the foundation as well as a new landing page for the Healthier Together Campaign, the capital campaign dedicated to fundraising for construction of the hospital’s Campus Expansion Project as well as the development of whole health programs such as behavioral health.
The site also features employees and caregivers at Grande Ronde Hospital and their dedication to providing high-quality, local care for the people of our community and beyond. As part of the Healthier Together Campaign, the images and content encapsulate what is important to Grande Ronde Hospital.
The Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation has been fundraising for patient care equipment at Grande Ronde Hospital since 1969 and has raised more than $5.2 million.
