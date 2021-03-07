LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation recently received a big gift — in fact, its biggest cash gift ever.
The foundation in a press release announced a local couple, who want to remain anonymous, gave the foundation an investment fund of $101,646, the largest non-real estate gift in the 52-year history of the foundation.
The couple gave the donation after reading a newsletter article from the foundation about fundraising efforts for an x-ray machine for the Grande Ronde Hospital Urgent Care in Island City.
"They were inspired to help and chose to gift the investment account to the foundation in its entirety," according to the foundation.
"To receive a gift of this magnitude is humbling," hospital President and CEO Jeremy Davis said in the press release. "These funds will improve access to customer-friendly and convenient imaging services within the comfort of our Urgent Care."
The couple felt the new urgent care location and onsite x-ray services are advantageous for county residents as well as visitors to the area. The donors hope their gift encourages others to give as well, according to the foundation.
Foundation Manager Patrick Flynn expressed gratitude for "their amazing gift."
"Having imaging services located within Urgent Care is something that Union County has never had previously," he said in the release. "This added service will be such a benefit to the care provided in Union County. It goes to show how something can start small, then grow to be something big benefitting many people."
The clinic installed the x-ray machine at the end of February, and it should go into service sometime in March.
The Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation has been fundraising for patient care equipment at Grande Ronde Hospital since 1969 and has contributed more than $4.8 million for hospital projects. For more information, call 541-963-1431 or go to www.grh.org/foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.