LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation’s recent fundraising event, aptly named Healthier Together, exceeded all expectations.

According to a press release, the event, held Saturday, June 24, at the Union County Fairgrounds, raised more than $243,000 in support of the foundation’s mission.

