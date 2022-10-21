LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics earned recognition in a pair of categories on the 2022 Digital Health Most Wired Survey, the fifth time in the last seven years the hospital has been recognized.

The hospital was recognized for information technology innovations designed to improve patients’ care experience for both acute-level 7 and ambulatory-level 7 classifications. Grande Ronde Hospital is one of only two Oregon Critical Access Hospitals to do so, and the only one serving Eastern Oregon.

