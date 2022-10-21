LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics earned recognition in a pair of categories on the 2022 Digital Health Most Wired Survey, the fifth time in the last seven years the hospital has been recognized.
The hospital was recognized for information technology innovations designed to improve patients’ care experience for both acute-level 7 and ambulatory-level 7 classifications. Grande Ronde Hospital is one of only two Oregon Critical Access Hospitals to do so, and the only one serving Eastern Oregon.
“I am so proud to be part of such a forward-thinking organization that continues to exceed the definition of small, rural when it comes to leveraging technology, while putting the patient at the center of its efforts,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Davis said.
The awards were announced by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives earlier this month. The annual survey functions as a comprehensive “Digital Health Check-up” for health care organizations across the world.
“Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics has something very special going on where we explore and collaborate between all stakeholders including clinicians, operational leaders and the information services team in order to deploy advanced information technologies and services that enable the best clinical outcomes for our patients,” Chief Information Officer Parhez Sattar said.
