LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital announced it has made disposal of expired or unwanted medicine more convenient.
As of Feb. 1, anyone may dispose of their prescription or over-the-counter medications by depositing them in the bright blue, secured MED-Project medication drop-off kiosk near the first-floor elevator in the lobby of Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, according to a press release from the hospital. All medications collected are disposed of securely and responsibly.
Using the kiosk is as simple as using a post-office drop box — use the handle to open the door of the kiosk, drop your medication inside the box and close the lever.
The MED-Project kiosk allows for proper disposal of unwanted or expired medications in a way that is secure, confidential and convenient. Proper disposal removes unnecessary medications from the home, decreasing the risk of misuse or abuse and prevents dangerous disposal practices. It also provides an alternative so that people don’t flush medications down the toilet, which causes contaminants to infiltrate groundwater.
Wendy Roberts, community benefit officer, and Brian Harris, pharmacy manager, played integral roles in establishing the kiosk at Grande Ronde Hospital.
“We’ve been working toward this day for the past year and a half,” Harris said in the press release. “We approached several other agencies early on, all of which required annual fees to provide this service to the community. About six months ago, MED-Project approached us with a convenient, zero-cost solution. It was a no-brainer.”
“This kiosk fills a need in the community as identified under the Behavior Health Well-Being goal in our FY2020-FY2022 Community Benefit Plan,” Roberts said. “We are so pleased to offer a MED-Project kiosk, and hope to see a positive impact from the added availability of proper medication disposal in a way that is safe, secure, confidential, convenient and free-of-cost.”
Anyone interested in disposing of unwanted or expired prescription or over-the-counter medicines should follow these disposal instructions as provided by MED-Project:
• Check the medicine’s packaging. If there are specific disposal instructions on the label, package or insert, please follow those instructions.
• Remove all personally identifiable information on medication labels or packaging.
• Keep medicines in their original container or a sealed bag when dropping them off in the kiosk.
With the exception of those in the following list, medications in any dosage form still in their original container or sealed bag may be disposed of in the MED-Project kiosk. Items that are not accepted are herbal remedies, vitamins, supplements, cosmetics and other personal care products, batteries, mercury-containing thermometers, medical devices, sharps and illicit drugs.
When bringing medications to the hospital for disposal, be aware that any person entering the building must complete the COVID-19 screening process per hospital policy.
An additional MED-Project kiosk also was installed Feb. 1 at Red Cross Drug Store in downtown La Grande. For more information about the MED-Project, visit med-project.org.
