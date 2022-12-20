GRH Campus

Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics, La Grande, has seen an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations since the end of November. The surge was originally due to RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, but more recently has been attributed to influenza. 

LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital has seen a large surge in emergency rooms visits and hospitalization since the end of November, according to Assistant Chief Nursing Officer Nate Wadsworth.

Starting around Thanksgiving, Wadsworth said the hospital was primarily seeing a surge in pediatric patients presenting with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Usually, Grande Ronde Hospital sees one to two pediatric patients a week, he said, but during this RSV surge the hospital saw as many as six pediatric patients at one time. As kids were discharged from the hospital, others would be admitted.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

