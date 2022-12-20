Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics, La Grande, has seen an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations since the end of November. The surge was originally due to RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, but more recently has been attributed to influenza.
LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital has seen a large surge in emergency rooms visits and hospitalization since the end of November, according to Assistant Chief Nursing Officer Nate Wadsworth.
Starting around Thanksgiving, Wadsworth said the hospital was primarily seeing a surge in pediatric patients presenting with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Usually, Grande Ronde Hospital sees one to two pediatric patients a week, he said, but during this RSV surge the hospital saw as many as six pediatric patients at one time. As kids were discharged from the hospital, others would be admitted.
In years past, Grande Ronde Hospital would only average two to three patients at the busiest RSV surge, Wadsworth said.
About two weeks ago the predominant illness became influenza, according to Wadsworth. On average, the emergency room sees around 35 people a day, but during the winter when respiratory illnesses, like the flu, increase in the community the number of visits typically rises into the 40s. Currently, the emergency room is averaging at least 50 visits a day, Wadsworth said. The largest daily number of people the ER has seen is 62 as of Dec. 16.
“I would certainly encourage people to get their flu vaccine,” Wadsworth said.
People of all ages are showing up at the emergency room and testing positive for the flu, Wadsworth said, but the majority of those who need to be hospitalized are older adults.
“It’s definitely taken us up to the maximum number of patients per day,” he said.
Grande Ronde Hospital is a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital, which means that at most they can admit 25 inpatients. As of Dec. 16, 21 of the 25 beds were occupied, according to Wadsworth. That number fluctuates as patients are discharged or new people are admitted. The number of admitted patients tends to be highest at the beginning of the week due to weekend ER admissions and due to the fact that Monday through Wednesday are the busiest days for surgeries.
RSV and influenza are two parts of what people have been calling the “tripledemic.” COVID-19 is the final respiratory illness of the trio. Wadsworth said that the hospital had not been seeing many cases, but recently that had changed and they were seeing numbers pick back up a little.
The increase in patients tends to slow down processes and increase wait times, Wadsworth said, which he understands can be frustrating. Grande Ronde Hospital is dedicated to providing a high level and quality of patient care, he said.
“The hospital has done a wonderful job through this surge of patients,” Wadsworth said.
Grande Ronde Hospital initiated an Incident Command System on Nov. 15, according to a press release. This team was responsible for creating plans and guidance for different scenarios, Wadsworth said. They also ensured the hospital had enough supplies, medications and staff for the anticipated surge.
Twice a day the hospital reviews bed capacity and checks on their patient numbers. If people need to be admitted and Grande Ronde Hospital does not have the inpatient space, then they look to other nearby hospitals to see if there is room. This can also prove difficult though as other hospitals are facing the same challenges.
Wadsworth recommends people practice good health and respiratory hygiene. He encourages anyone who is feeling sick to stay home and take care of themselves by hydrating and managing symptoms with over-the-counter medication. He also recommends that people reach out to their primary care providers with questions.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.