LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics has been named a 2021 Health Quality Innovator of the Year.
The annual Health Quality Innovator Award program was created by HQI to recognize and celebrate organizations that are using successful, evidence-based approaches to quality improvement, according to a press release. This award recognizes rural health care facilities that have made outstanding contributions to improving the quality of rural health care services.
“We’re incredibly humbled and proud to be recognized as a Health Quality Innovator of the Year,” GRH President and CEO Jeremy Davis said. “While we did not implement these programs and processes to win awards, it is gratifying to know that the work we do here in Union County to serve our community is recognized at this level. This is an ongoing collaborative effort among an incredible team of people all working together to improve the overall health of our community.”
Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics was selected as the winner in the Rural Health category for implementing strategies and processes to improve access to care and support better outcomes for patients and families, including employing additional primary care providers, pediatricians, a psychiatrist and behavioral health practitioners; implementing daily huddles involving the hospital and clinics; and transitioning three separate electronic medical record systems to a single system across the GRH care continuum. As a result, the hospital achieved low rates for readmissions of complex and chronic patients, as well as behavioral health patients.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.