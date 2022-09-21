LA GRANDE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service National Public Lands Day, the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands, will be celebrated in national forests across the country on Saturday, Sept. 24, including in Union County.

The Grande Ronde Model Watershed and Wallowa-Whitman National Forest have partnered to host a National Public Lands Day event at Bird Track Springs. The day is dedicated to public service and is celebrated annually across the nation. This year is the second time the day is being celebrated locally in the La Grande area.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

