LA GRANDE — As the weather continues to warm in the Grande Ronde Valley, the water of the Grande Ronde River looks more inviting. However, the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is warning those who go out onto the river to be cautious as they float along as dangers lurk below and above the surface.
The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest has been working to restore a fish habitat upstream of La Grande. In doing so, large logs and boulders, side channels, deep pools, gravel bars and a variety of riparian vegetation have been placed along the river to create habitats. While this is wonderful for the natural life in the river, it can cause problems for people who visit the waters.
“Logs placed in and across the channel, and embedded in riverbanks, have many sharp stubs and branches that could snag a watercraft or clothing and trap a person underwater,” said Peter Fargo, public affairs officer for the Wallowa-Whitman. “River currents are powerful and unpredictable, and they need to be treated with added caution and respect when combined with recent restoration features.”
Fargo said the best way to remain safe is to avoid the areas of recent restoration projects. Those interested in floating on the river can view the river flows on the Oregon Water Resources Department Near Real Time Hydrographics Data webpage.
Boaters and floaters should follow all river safety practices, especially in whitewater or more turbulent areas, including wearing a lifejacket regardless of float or boat type or difficulty of the waters, not recreating under the influence and knowing weather and water conditions before you go. The Forest Service also reminded people not to stand up in a moving river.
Habitat restoration work on the Grande Ronde River has been done between Red Bridge State Park and Spring Creek, and along 8 miles adjacent to the 51 road. The next area to be worked on is near Longley Meadows. Construction will begin during 2020 and is likely to be completed sometime in 2021.
The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest has posted signs where restoration projects have occurred and an upated map of these projects can be found on the department’s website.
