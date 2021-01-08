LA GRANDE — Talented local musicians may put their skills to the test this month, not at a concert hall but at home.
The Grande Ronde Symphony Orchestra is accepting applications for its annual instrumentalist and vocalist contest. The winners will receive scholarships or cash prize awards and an invitation to perform with the GRSO.
The winners of the Concerto + Aria Competition will be selected based on video recordings they submit. The contest has young student, advanced student and open categories. The young student category is for musicians and vocalists in sixth grade through high school who live in Eastern Oregon or southeast Washington. The advanced student category is for college-bound high school seniors and college students up to age 26.
The open category is limited to instrumentalists. People of all ages in Oregon, Idaho or Washington may enter.
The winner of the advanced student category will be awarded a $300 scholarship, the opportunity to perform with the symphony at its May 26 Spring Concert and a one-hour free lesson from Zachary Banks, music director of the orchestra.
The winner of the young student category will receive a $200 scholarship, a chance to play in the orchestra’s spring concert and a one-hour lesson from Banks.
The musician winning the open category will receive a $900 cash award and a chance to play in the orchestra’s November concerts in La Grande and Baker City.
The opportunities for the winners to play in the Grande Ronde Symphony Orchestra concerts will be available only if state health regulations allow the May and November concerts.
Musicians can enter in more than one category but are eligible to win just one award.
For information call 541-519-7234, visit www.GrandeRondeSymphony.org or send an email to grsymphony2@gmail.com.
The submission deadline for the contest is Feb. 1.
