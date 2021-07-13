UNION COUNTY — The Grande Ronde Valley is set to continue to have hazy air conditions through the evening of Tuesday, July 13, according to the National Weather Service.
The hazy air conditions first appeared in the valley the afternoon of July 11. Haze often occurs when dust and smoke particles accumulate in relatively dry air. The light amount of smoke helping to create the Grande Ronde Valley’s present haze is likely from wildfires in Southwest Oregon and Northern California, said Ann Adams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
The Grande Ronde Valley is not expected to receive large quantities of smoke from the wildfires for at least the next several days.
“This will not happen unless wind currents change and pull smoke into the area,” she said.
The air quality monitoring website +IQAir, an air quality technology company based in Switzerland, projects that La Grande’s air quality will be only moderate on July 13 with a rating of 85. The projected rating represents a steep rise from earlier this month when La Grande’s air quality was good with a rating of 13. The ratings have remained in the good category, which is 0 to 50, through July 12, when it fell to the moderate category with a rating of 52.
On the bright side, the website projects that on July 14, La Grande’s air quality rating will be good with a mark of 40.
The Grande Ronde Valley’s air quality ratings may not be ideal but they are a far cry from what they were in mid-September 2020 when smoke from massive wildfires in Western Oregon darkened the region. The Grande Ronde Valley’s worst air quality rating then was 309 on Sept. 12, according to the Oregon Department of Environment Quality.
Air quality ratings of 200 to 300 are very unhealthy, and ratings above that are in the hazardous category.
The limited smoke the Grande Ronde Valley is receiving from wildfires in Southwest Oregon could be from the Bootleg Fire, which is 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls and has reached a size of at least 76,000 acres. Another fire that may be contributing smoke is the Jack Fire, east of Roseburg, which is burning 14 square miles.
Northern California fires generating smoke that could be reaching the valley include the Tennant, Salt and Big Lave fires, which have burned 95 structures, including at least 42 homes, according to the San Jose Mercury News.
The Grande Ronde Valley is likely receiving minimal smoke from fires in Northeastern Oregon because there are so few of them. The largest blaze now burning in the region is the 5-acre Government Mountain Fire 9 miles east of Milton-Freewater. The fire was first reported at 2:19 p.m. July 11.
Mop-up work started on the Government Mountain Fire on Monday, July 12, and no containment issues were being encountered at the time of publication, according to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center.
The Government Mountain Fire is one of only two started this weekend in Northeastern Oregon. The first was the Sugar Fire 20 miles east of Milton-Freewater. The half-acre blaze was reported July 10 and was controlled by July 11.
