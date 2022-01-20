Ice jams like this on in 2014 on Catherine Creek east of Union put the city at risk of flooding. The Union County Board of Commissioners approved a grant agreement on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, that will likely help an effort to ultimately improve the flow of rivers and steams in the Upper Grande Ronde River Watershed, including Catherine Creek.
Oregon Department of Transportation/Contributed Photo, File
LA GRANDE —The Union County Board of Commissioners approved a grant agreement on Wednesday, Jan. 19, that will likely help an effort to ultimately improve the flow of rivers and steams in the Upper Grande Ronde River Watershed, which includes Catherine Creek.
The commissioners approved a grant agreement between Union County and the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board. The agreement involves a $75,000 technical services grant for an Upper Grande Ronde River Watershed Feasibility and Stream Flow study for water storage.
The grant, which came from the state’s Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, will pay for a study of the results. The Upper Grande Ronde Watershed Partnership will use the study in its efforts to determine what steps can be taken to improve water storage in the Upper Grande Ronde River Basin.
The Upper Grande Ronde Watershed Partnership, an organization with a wide range of members, including natural resources professionals, those in the agricultural industry and city representatives, has been meeting since 2016.
“Improved water storage is needed to reduce flooding in the winter and spring and to prevent the river flows from becoming very low in the summer in the Upper Grande Ronde River Watershed," Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage, a member of the partnership and its chair.
Water storage options the partnership may consider include expanding portions of rivers and streams to prevent the creation of ice jams in narrow stretches that can lead to flooding. Another option could be pumping water in Catherine Creek into underground caverns in the spring when flows are high and then pumping it out in the summer when flows are lower.
“We will explore all options. We want to help all water users without doing harm to any," Beverage said.
The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board grant is one two Union County has received for Upper Grande Ronde River Watershed Feasibility and Stream Flow Study for storage. The county earlier received a grant of more than $75,000 from the Oregon Water Resources Department to conduct a feasibility for study for water storage in the Upper Grande Ronde Basin.
The study conducted with the grant from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board for water storage, will complement the one funded paid for by the Oregon Water Resources Department for water storage, Beverage said.
Both studies will be conducted by Anderson Perry & Associates, a La Grande-based engineering firm, and will begin later this year.
