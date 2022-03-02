UNION COUNTY — The Union County Business Assistance Grant Program is looking to provide funds to eligible local businesses impacted by COVID-19
The program has $500,000 available for 2022 as a result of federal funding from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund. Eligible businesses are able to receive up to $10,000 based on available funding and amount of applicants.
The funding is aimed at assisting small businesses impacted by the economic downturn related to the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation efforts by the state.
In order to apply, businesses must have their principal operations located in Union County and be registered with the Oregon Secretary of State to do business in Oregon. The business must be for profit and have 30 or fewer employees.
In order to meet the pandemic requirements, the business must show proof of adverse impacts between December of 2020 and December of 2021 through one of three ways — inability to operate in its primary mode due to impacts of COVID-19 or mandated mitigations efforts, reduction in regular business hours or a one-month decline in sales of 25% or more during the stated pandemic period.
The business is required to be current on federal, state or local taxes that were due on or before the application. Additionally, the applying business must comply with all federal, state and local laws and regulations.
Additional information on the grant funding can be found at www.union-county.org. Businesses can call 541-963-1001 to request copies of additional information.
Individuals ready to submit applications can send them to the Union County Administrative Office at 1106 K Avenue in La Grande or email bizgrant@union-county.org by noon on Friday, April 1.
