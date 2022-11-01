Slide1-1.JPG

This Life Flight Network helicopter, shown near Red's Horse Ranch, on Monday, Nov. 1, 2022, transported an injured man to St. Alphonsus Medical Center. The man was hurt after being thrown from a horse about a mile from from Red's Horse Ranch. 

 Union County Search and Rescue/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — A 62-year-old Grants Pass man suffered potentially serious injuries to his pelvis after fall from a horse in the Red’s Horse Ranch area the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 31.

The man, who was with a hunting party, fell from the horse after it left a trail on a steep hillside. the accident occurred about .85 of a mile by trail from Red’s Horse Ranch in the Eagle Cap Wilderness. The accident was reported by members of his party who had ridden to Red’s Horse Ranch notified the U.S. Forest Service caretaker there, according to Union County Emergency Manage Nick Vora in a press release.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.