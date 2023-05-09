2move border 6547.jpg

Signs reflecting property owners' dissatisfaction with the government in Salem such as this one in Lostine urge approval Tuesday, May 16, 2023, of a measure directing the county commissioners to consider Wallowa County's best interests in moving the state line so the county becomes part of Idaho. The proponents of the border move filed a complaint with the state alleging reporting improprieties on the part of opponents of ballot measure 33-007.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — As promised, proponents of the Greater Idaho movement filed an official complaint with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office on Friday, May 5, alleging improprieties in reporting of campaign financing.

Ben Morris, communications director with the Secretary of State’s Office, confirmed May 5 the complaint had been filed.

