BAKER CITY — The organization for shifting Oregon’s border to create the state of Greater Idaho is holding rallies in Eastern Oregon.
Mike McCarter, president of political action committee Move Oregon’s Border, in a press release announced the organization will carry out most of its work under the Citizens for Greater Idaho and hold rallies in the five counties that will have border relocation on their May 18 ballots: Baker, Grant, Lake, Malheur and Sherman.
The Baker County rally begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at The Squeaky Stirrup, 2110 Broadway St., Baker City.
Mark Simmons of Elgin, former Speaker of the Oregon House, will testify April 12 in favor of moving the border at a Senate and House joint committee of the Idaho Legislature. The hearing will be livestreamed from www.idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession.
