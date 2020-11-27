LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, announced in a press release that patients with appointments, visitors and those not seeking emergency medical care should use the visitor entrance during the day.
The hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 1, will again reserve the emergency entrance for patients seeking emergency medical care.
The visitor entrance is open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except for holidays). Those entering the hospital for nonemergency purposes will be screened at the visitor’s desk, the release stated. After hours, the emergency entrance will be open for all purposes.
Patients with COVID-19-like symptoms, or those who are within two weeks of a COVID-19 diagnosis, should remain in their cars and call 541-963-8421 to request assistance, the hospital emphasized in the release. A screener will come out to the car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.