Buffalo Peak Golf Course donated nearly $4,500 on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, to the Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation. The funds are the proceeds from the second annual Breast Cancer Awareness Scramble held in October 2021 and will go into the foundation’s mammogram fund.
LA GRANDE — On Wednesday, Jan. 5, the Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation received a donation of $4,490 from Buffalo Peak Golf Course, a press release from the foundation announced.
The generous funds donated by the golf course are the proceeds from the second annual Breast Cancer Awareness Scramble held in October of last year.
According to the foundation’s manager, Patrick Flynn, the donation will go into the foundation’s mammogram fund, which covers mammogram screenings for patients who are not insured or would otherwise pay out of pocket for the essential health screening.
“We never want the ability to pay to deter people from getting screened,” Flynn said in the release. “There are stories of local people whose lives have been saved because of early detection due to their annual mammogram.”
The Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation previously shared the story of Kim Hulse, whose breast cancer was caught early because of her annual mammogram at Grande Ronde Hospital. She made a full recovery. The full video can be found on the Grande Ronde Hospital YouTube channel.
“It is important to myself and Buffalo Peak to be part of the community, and help the community when and however we can,” said Dana Londin, Buffalo Peak General Manager and the course’s golf pro.
Buffalo Peak Golf Course also donated to the GRH mammography fund last year. According to the press release, the proceeds from this year’s fundraising event far surpassed the inaugural golf scramble.
The Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation has been fundraising for patient care equipment at Grande Ronde Hospital since 1969 and has raised more than $4.6 million.
For more information about the mammography fund, other fundraising projects or to make a donation, call 541-963-1431 or go to www.grh.org/foundation.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.