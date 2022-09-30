LA GRANDE — The future of the state of Oregon’s groundwater allocation system, which involves wells, is cloudy, but the Oregon Department of Water Resources believes the public can help brighten.
The agency is seeking ideas from the public for how to protect groundwater resources while making sure that new groundwater rights issued by the state do not affect senior surface and groundwater rights, according to Doug Woodcock, of the Oregon Water Resources Department, during a presentation his agency put on at Eastern Oregon University on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Woodcock said one reason updated policies regarding groundwater allocation are needed is because people with senior surface and groundwater rights are often only getting just a portion of the water they previously were receiving.
“They are not getting all of the water they are entitled to," he said.
Part of the reason is that stream flows are diminishing earlier in the summer because of an increased number of wells being drilled and used in Oregon by farmers.
Water pulled from the increasing number of wells ultimately reduces the flows of nearby streams because it reduces the amount of groundwater which can flow into streams.
“Groundwater development will impact hydraulically connected surface water sources at the expense of senior surface water users," Woodcock said, adding the impact of water drawn from wells on streams is often not apparent immediately but the impact may be felt many months later.
The Oregon Water Resources Department wants to develop proposals for updating state policies for groundwater allocation after evaluating the public input it receives. A draft of the proposals will be presented to the Oregon Water Resources Commission this spring, Woodcock said.
Woodcock said his agency wants to take a long-term look at the impact of groundwater use on river flows. He said that presently the focus is on wells within a mile of rivers, since water taken from wells within this distance has a more immediate impact on stream flows. Woodcock noted that water taken from wells more than a mile from streams also has a significant impact on stream flows, but takes longer to have an effect.
Ideas suggested by audience members for updating policies included granting temporary permits for water rights to farmers starting a new crop. Ivan Gall, of the Oregon Water Resources Department, said one possible drawback to this idea is that farmers might be reluctant to invest in starting a new crop if they fear they might not have the permit needed to get water for it a few years later.
Other suggestions included taking steps to get farmers to use water more efficiently with the aid of new technology, allowing more water to be available for everyone.
The meeting, which was was attended by 20 people in person and 20 people online, is one of five the Oregon Water Resources Department is conducting on groundwater allocation rights and the possible update of policies for providing them. Meetings were conducted earlier this month in Salem and Bend and the next will be conducted in Central Point on Oct. 5. The final one will be virtual on Oct. 10. Information on participating in the virtual meeting can be obtained at the Oregon Water Resources Department’s website, oregon.gov/owrd.
Woodcock believes the meetings will help his agency develop promising ideas for updated policies.
“We’ve have good attendance and lots of good input," he said.
