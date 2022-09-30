Grande Ronde River

The level of the Grande Ronde River, shown here on Friday, Sept. 30. 2022, in west La Grande, is impacted by water drawn from wells.

 Dick Mason/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The future of the state of Oregon’s groundwater allocation system, which involves wells, is cloudy, but the Oregon Department of Water Resources believes the public can help brighten.

The agency is seeking ideas from the public for how to protect groundwater resources while making sure that new groundwater rights issued by the state do not affect senior surface and groundwater rights, according to Doug Woodcock, of the Oregon Water Resources Department, during a presentation his agency put on at Eastern Oregon University on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.