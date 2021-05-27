UNION — The former Methodist Church building complex in Union is beginning a new chapter in its 106-year history.
The north Main Street complex, now named the Catherine Creek Community Center, is no longer linked to the Methodist Church after being purchased by the Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall, which bought it from the Oregon-Idaho Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church in February.
The complex’s more than 100-year link to the Methodist Church will never be forgotten, however. The Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall are making sure of it.
The group is creating a memorial site in the back wall of the former Methodist Church chapel honoring individuals and families who have been a part of the church’s long history in Union.
“We all think this is very important,” said Carolyn Young, a volunteer with Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall.
Young, of La Grande, was among about half a dozen volunteers who met in the old church Tuesday, May 25, to sort through its archives and select items for the memorial display.
Their work is also saluting the complete history of the Methodist Church in Union, which dates back to the 1860s when its members met in local homes. The church’s first building was constructed in 1873 and still exists today after being restored at central Main Street.
Later, the north Main Street building, constructed in 1904, served as Union’s United Methodist Church until 2019 when it closed because of declining membership.
The Oregon-Idaho Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church assumed ownership of the building plus its fellowship hall and parsonage building. It then put it up for sale in 2020.
The Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall purchased the complex in February 2021 to save it from possibly being converted into a business or being torn down. Today the complex’s old Methodist Church building is a chapel available to all denominations for religious services, weddings, funerals and more.
The new memorial area in the chapel will be dedicated at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30. Its centerpiece is a trophy case from Union High School’s gym that was installed at UHS in memory of one of its students, Anna Marie Hall, a cheerleader who died of an illness in 1978 at age 14. She was the daughter of LaVon Hall, one of the leaders of Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall.
People examining the trophy case and other parts of the memorial site will find albums filled with photos of past church members, old Bibles, handwritten stories about the church and many documents including Sunday school attendance records from the 1960s and a list of the church’s pastors and lay speakers. The list includes people like A.J. Joslin, a minister more than 100 years ago for a single year; V.A. Bolen, a minister from 1948 to 1958, one of the church’s longest serving leaders; and Ernie Smith, who served from 1994 to 2001, in one of two stints as minister.
Visitors to the memorial site will later be able to read a story about the Methodist Church’s bell, which was donated by an old church in Union about a 100 years ago, according to Geneva Williams, a member of the Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall. Williams said the Methodist Church could not use it at first because it lacked a bell tower. One was later built with funds raised by a penny drive conducted by children, Williams said.
The bell is still in place today and can be rung by pulling a rope hanging from a ceiling in the church’s second story.
The May 30 dedication will follow an alumni and community breakfast at Catherine Creek Community Hall. The breakfast will be served from 7:30-10:30 a.m.
Following the dedication, a lunch will be served at the Catherine Creek Community Center in honor of three women who worked tirelessly to help create the Catherine Creek Community Center but died in the past year before it became a reality — Joy Anne Smith, Gracie Tarter and Marty McKeen.
“They were all big supporters of this,” Hall said.
Hall hopes the memorial site will keep memories of these women and other former church supporters shining as brightly as the sun does when it pierces the church’s striking stained glass windows.
“We want the spirit of the church to live on,’’ she said.
