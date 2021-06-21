NORTH POWDER — A man was arrested in North Powder on Monday, June 21, after the Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute where a firearm was discharged.
Nobody was injured but the man, who police declined to identify, was arrested on a charge of menacing and transported to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, for a mental health evaluation. A woman in the residence during the domestic dispute was able to escape the residence unharmed. It is not clear if she exited before or after the gun was discharged, according to Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.