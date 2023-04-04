NORTH POWDER — The 21st annual Alaskan halibut feed at North Powder School is slated for Saturday, April 22. There will be four sessions: 1-2 p.m., 2-4 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m.

This is a fundraiser for the girls volleyball and basketball teams.

