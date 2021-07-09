LA GRANDE — Hancock Forest Management lands in Northeast Oregon are now closed to all public access due to extreme fire danger, according to a Friday, July 9, press release.
The restrictions impact Hancock properties in the travel management areas Shamrock, Whiskey Creek, Noregaard, Little Catherine Creek, Meacham and any other Hancock properties enrolled in the Access and Habitat state program in Northeast Oregon.
