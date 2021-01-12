SALEM — Veteran Eastern Oregon Republican legislator Bill Hansell received five committee assignments for the Oregon Senate for the upcoming 2021 Legislature, according to a Thursday, Jan. 7, press release.
Hansell, entering his ninth year as a state senator, will serve as vice-chair of labor and business, as well as on the redistricting committee, the joint committee on ways and means, the public safety subcommittee and the transportation and economic development subcommittee.
"I'm excited about my committee assignments and honored to get to work on behalf of the voters of Northeast Oregon," Hansell. "With COVID-19 recovery and budget cuts there are a lot of challenges ahead of Oregon, but I look forward to meeting those challenges head-on."
Hansell represents Senate District 29, which comprises all of Gilliam, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties, as well as parts of Wasco County.
The 2021 Oregon Legislature begins its session on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
