LA GRANDE — Gary Hatch said he was just turning off his outside light Wednesday night, May 19, when he heard a tapping at the door. He lives on the 1700 block of Claire Street, a neighborhood on La Grande’s east side that he said tends to be quiet. What he said happened next shattered any solace.
He opened the door, and a man with a sawed-off shotgun burst through.
“When he came here, he just busted the barrel against my forehand and then lowered the barrel to my chest,” Hatch recalled. “He said he was going to kill me.”
Hatch, 59, said he has a gun, but it was in his bedroom, and nothing prepared him for this encounter.
“It had to be one of the scariest moments of my life,” Hatch said. “A sawed-off shotgun. And I still have the bruise on my forehead.”
The purple semicircle on Hatch’s forehead was evident the afternoon of May 20. Hatch also said the man at the trigger end of that shotgun was the same man police had arrested a few hours before in connection to a May 19 shooting and break-in just a block over on East Glacier Street.
Police identified that suspect as Travis James Sprague, 24, of Baker County, who now is in custody in the Baker County Jail, Baker City. La Grande police reported Sprague had a Baker County warrant for his arrest on numerous felonies, including burglary and attempted kidnapping.
Hatch said Sprague wanted the keys to the car in his vehicle port. But that car belongs to a neighbor, Hatch said, so he didn’t have any keys to give.
“It was bad, yeah,” he said.
Hatch said he saw Sprague’s hand tremble as he held the pistol grip of the shotgun, and he feared one shaky finger could end everything for him. So he talked to the man holding his life in the balance.
“I don’t know how I did it,” Hatch said, “but I talked him down.”
Sprague took off, he said, hustled to the house next door and dumped the shotgun in a trash container.
Local police began looking for Sprague after a 911 call May 19 at 8:56 p.m., according to a press release from La Grande Police, when a person in the 1700 block of East Glacier Street reported being shot at while standing in front of their residence.
While officers were responding, an additional 911 call came from a separate residence in the same block on Glacier. The second caller reported the suspect entered their residence and held them at gunpoint while demanding keys to their vehicle.
La Grande police officers arrived within moments and contacted the callers. Police named Sprague as the suspect and said neither 911 caller knew him.
“A multi-agency, comprehensive search commenced immediately,” the press release stated. “La Grande police officers and detectives received assistance from Union County sheriff’s deputies and K-9 Molly and from Oregon State Police troopers.”
No one was injured at either residence on Glacier, according to police, and the suspect did not make off with the vehicle because it was inside a garage. Police found the keys to the vehicle and “the illegally altered shotgun that had been fired at the first caller” within a short distance, along with other items of evidence.
La Grande police then reported that a Union County sheriff’s deputy a little after noon May 20 saw Sprague walking on 22nd Street near East L Avenue, contacted him and told him he was under arrest.
“He attempted to flee, but was quickly subdued and taken into custody without further incident,” police reported.
Law enforcement booked Sprague into the Union County Jail, La Grande, on an Oregon Board of Parole warrant for supervision suspension and the Baker County warrant and later transferred him to the jail in Baker County.
According to state court records, Baker County issued a warrant for Sprague on May 17, accusing him of committing the following crimes: first-degree burglary, menacing, third-degree robbery, coercion, second-degree kidnapping, assaulting a public safety officer, first-degree unlawful use of a stun gun, tear gas or mace, violating probation and the state parole board order of supervision suspension.
Baker County District Attorney Greg Baxter in an affidavit told the court Sprague on the evening of May 14 went into a home on the 1800 block of East Street, Baker City, where he showed he had mace and threatened a woman if she did not go with him. Sprague also said he was robbing the woman, according to the affidavit, and grabbed her keys and purse. The other occupant in the home was able to call 911, and Baker City police officer Koby Essex arrived minutes later.
Essex contacted Sprague, who sprayed bear mace into the officer’s face.
“Officer Essex told me that it was painful to his eyes,” Baxter wrote. “After spraying officer Essex, defendant ran to his bike and fled from police.”
La Grande police the afternoon of May 20 reported investigators continue to collect statements and additional evidence. And while Sprague is the primary suspect in this investigation, the Union County District Attorney’s Office has yet to file charges.
La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell on May 21 said the investigation continues, and Hatch told detectives his story.
Most of the police effort the morning of May 19 was in trying to catch Sprague, Bell said. Having him in Baker County to face charges there means La Grande police have the time to conduct a thorough investigation to hand over to the Union County District Attorney’s Office.
Hatch on May 20 said he still feels shaken.
“I can’t eat a thing. I’m sick to my stomach,” he said. “I’ll tell you what, this was the scariest thing in my life.”
Hatch said Sprague needs to face justice for his actions that night.
