Wallowa Memorial Hospital

Dr. Gary Underhill greets Healthy Futures dinner guests during the annual auction and presentation Saturday, Nov. 12, at Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise. The event had not been held in-person since 2019. In all, nearly $143,000 was raised toward a new $170,000 cardiac ultrasound system for Wallowa Memorial Hospital.

 Josh Rindfleisch/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE ­­— The 27th annual Healthy Futures dinner auction returned live on Saturday, Nov. 12, after two years of virtual presentations due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year’s dinner and auction event raised about $143,000 toward a new $170,000 cardiac ultrasound system for the Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Nearly 240 people came to support Saturday’s event.

