LA GRANDE — Mining activity at Hot Lake Rock Quarry, 8 miles southeast of La Grande, could increase in the future.

The Union County Board of Commissioners is considering approving an ordinance that would allow the amount of rock being taken out of Hot Lake Rock Quarry to expand significantly. The board will hold a public hearing on Ordinance 2022-0 Thursday, Sept. 8, at 9 a.m. in the east meeting room of the Joseph Building, 1106 K Ave., La Grande.

