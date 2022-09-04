LA GRANDE — Mining activity at Hot Lake Rock Quarry, 8 miles southeast of La Grande, could increase in the future.
The Union County Board of Commissioners is considering approving an ordinance that would allow the amount of rock being taken out of Hot Lake Rock Quarry to expand significantly. The board will hold a public hearing on Ordinance 2022-0 Thursday, Sept. 8, at 9 a.m. in the east meeting room of the Joseph Building, 1106 K Ave., La Grande.
The ordinance would amend the Union County Comprehensive Land Use Plan to permit the expanded rock mining. The county planning commission conducted a hearing on the ordinance last month. During the meeting, the planning commission voted to recommend the board of commissioners approve the ordinance.
The Hot Lake Quarry mining site is on Boothman Ranches property a mile west of Highway 203 and south of Hot Lake Lane. The location contains large volumes of basalt rock. The site is approximately 40 acres, and information Union County provided indicates there is 500,000 tons of rock for every 5 acres of extracted material.
The quarry, which is mined by LJH Construction, of La Grande, provides rock that meets Oregon Department of Transportation standards for road sanding, asphalt mix and base rock material, according to information the firm Materials Testing & Inspection provided to the county.
The planning commission approved the request for the amended comprehensive use plan on the condition that no mining, blasting or excavation of aggregate material be conducted between Dec. 1 and March 31 in any given year to minimize disturbances to wildlife, upland birds and waterfowl. The planning commission also stipulated that no new access roads could be built in order to minimize the impact on wildlife.
Those who have expressed opposition to allowing increased mining at the site include David Moyal.
The La Grande resident is concerned about the possible negative environmental impact the increased mining could have and said he believes there is no need for it.
“I do not believe there is a shortage of gravel in the county," Moyal said.
Search and rescue building
The county board at the Sept. 8 meeting also will discuss the Union County Search and Rescue building project. The board is set to vote on awarding a bid to a contractor to complete the building. The work involves installing doors and a north wall and finishing the building’s concrete floor and electrical work.
A portion of the money for the work comes from federal pandemic relief funding.
Work on the building at 63838 Highway 203, La Grande, started in March 2019, and until now volunteers provided all of the labor. Between 1,400 and 1,500 hours of volunteer labor have gone into the project, according to Fred Hawkins, director of the building project and a member of agency's board of directors.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.