LA GRANDE — A blistering heat wave is expected to hit Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington beginning this weekend.
The heat wave is projected to start Saturday, June 26, and run at least through June 30.
La Grande may emerge from the heat wave with its first triple-digit June heat streak.
The National Weather Service is projecting that high temperatures in La Grande will exceed 100 degrees on June 28, June 29 and June 30. This would give La Grande its first-ever streak of June days with a high temperature of at least 100 degrees since records started being tabulated in 1887, according to Rob Brooks, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Pendleton.
The National Weather Service is projecting highs in La Grande of 102 degrees on June 28, 104 on June 29 and 103 on June 30. The agency’s projection for June 27 is 99 degrees, which means there is a realistic chance La Grande’s projected June heat streak of 100 degree days could reach four.
This would not be the first time La Grande will have had consecutive days of at least 100 degree weather. Brooks noted that in 1967 La Grande had a six-day August stretch where average high temperatures for each day was 101.5 degrees.
The National Weather Service’s forecasts make it appear likely that all-time daily records for La Grande will be broken each day of the heat wave. The current June 26-30 records for high temperatures are 91 degrees on June 26, 93 degrees on June 27, 97 degrees on June 28, 94 degrees on June 29 and 99 degrees on June 30.
These figures are much higher than La Grande’s typical late-June temperatures. The average daily high temperatures for La Grande in the June 26-30 span range from 78 to 80 degrees, according to Brandon Lawhorn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Pendleton.
Brooks said the average hottest day of the month in June has been 92 degrees.
The heat wave is forecast because of a high-pressure system over the region that is keeping out other weather systems that might otherwise bring rain and cooler temperatures.
“It is also pushing hot air from the southwest into the region,” Lawhorn said.
On the all-time high temperature front, it appears that La Grande’s mark of 108 degrees will not be threatened since the top mark the National Weather Service is projecting for is 102 on both June 28-29.
The all-time mark was first set July 18, 1960, according to data from the National Weather Service cited in The Observer at the time. The record was tied four decades later on July 13, 2002.
La Grande’s second highest recorded temperature is 106 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. This temperature was recorded twice in 2018, on Aug. 10 and Aug. 13. The city’s third highest mark was 105 degrees, recorded in 1992 and 2015.
La Grande receives its share of hot weather but it falls short of what hits Umatilla County, where downtown Pendleton has an all-time high of 119 degrees set in 1898, and Hermiston has a top mark of 113 degrees set in 1965. The National Weather Service is forecasting that on June 28 Hermiston will have a high of 113 and Pendleton will have a top mark of 110 degrees.
Lawhorn said La Grande is generally cooler than many Umatilla County cities because of its higher altitude. La Grande’s elevation is 2,785 feet, significantly higher than Pendleton, 1,200 feet, and Hermiston’s 591 feet.
“Your higher elevation keeps you cooler than the Columbia Basin,” he said.
