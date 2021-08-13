LA GRANDE — The heat wave Northeastern Oregon is experiencing is projected to peak Saturday, Aug, 14, and end almost abruptly Aug. 16.
The National Weather Service’s forecast is based upon the projected movement of a high pressure system responsible for the current heat wave, one expected to remain in place through Aug. 15.
“A new weather system should be moving in,” said Vincent Papol, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Pendleton.
The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for high temperatures of 99 degrees on Aug. 14, 98 degrees Aug. 15 and 88 degrees Aug. 16 in La Grande. The highs for Enterprise are forecast to be 94 degrees Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 and 85 on Aug. 16.
La Grande and Enterprise are expected to continue to have cooler temperatures in the coming week. La Grande should have a high on Aug. 17 of 80, followed by highs of 82 on Aug. 18 and 86 on Aug. 19, according to the National Weather Service.
Enterprise’s high on Aug. 17 is projected to be 77 and should be followed by highs of 78 on Aug. 18 and 81 on Aug. 19.
The heat wave Northeastern Oregon is now experiencing started on Aug. 11 after the present high pressure system moved in from the Pacific Ocean. The high pressure system has been keeping warm air in the region.
The high pressure system has also been trapping smoke from wildfires from throughout the Northwest and Northern California, creating hazy conditions in the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys. This smoke should be leaving the region as the new weather system comes in.
“It will scour it out,” Papol said.
Clearing out smoke will have a positive impact on local air quality. The website +IQAir, an air quality monitoring website, is projecting that La Grande and Enterprise will have moderate air quality levels on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 and good levels on Aug. 16.
