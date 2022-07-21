LA GRANDE — A heat wave will be hitting Northeastern Oregon over the next week, one which Union County will not escape.
It will be bring in the hottest weather the region has experienced this year, said Rob Brooks, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
“It is going to be toasty. It is important that people start planning for how they are going to handle this heat," Brooks said on Thursday, July 21.
The National Weather Service is projecting highs in La Grande of 88 degrees on Saturday, July 23; 93 degrees on Sunday, July 24, and Monday July 25; 96 degrees on Tuesday, July 26; 98 degrees on Wednesday, July 27; and 100 degrees on Thursday, July 28.
The highs concern Brooks but the projected lows worry him just as much and possibly more. The meteorologist said many of the low temperatures projected for Northeastern Oregon will be at or approaching 70 degrees.
“Recovery time will be down," he said. "People will have less opportuniy to cool off their core body temperature."
In La Grande this will be particularly true July 26-28 when the average low temperature will be a realtively warm 66 degrees, even though the average high temperature for these three days is forecast to be 98 degrees.
“People will need to find ways to cool off at night,’’ Brooks said.
It will be even hotter in Pendleton during this three-day period in which the highs are projected to be 104 degrees and the average lows are forecast to be 68 degrees.
Brooks, the coach of a youth boxing club in Pendleton, is so concerned about the projected hot weather, that he is giving his boxers the option of not coming to practice next week. He explained that he does not know how many of his boxers have items like air conditioning in their homes to help lower their core body temperatures at night.
Pendleton will be hotter than La Grande over the next six days because of its lower elevation, Brooks said. La Grande has an elevation of 2,785 feet and Pendleton’s elevation is 1,200 feet. Temperatures will be lower in Enterprise, which has an elevation of 3,757 feet, because it is higher, but the Wallowa Valley will not escape the heat wave, not by a long shot.
Enterprise is projected to havehigh temperatures of 85 degrees on July 23, 87 degrees on July 24, 89 degrees on July 25, 92 degrees on July 26, 93 degrees on July 27 and 95 degrees on July 28.
The projected Northeast Oregon heat wave will hit about a year after a blistering one hit this region. That weather event, caused by a high pressure system described by many as a heat dome, one which blocked all weather systems out of the region, broke many high temperature records. Brooks does not expect the upcoming heat wave to shatter any records, but he said it poses a threat to people because of its projected prolonged nature.
“I’m not concerned about records, I’m concerned about safety,’’ Brooks said.
La Grande and Pendleton typically experience their hottest temperatures in the last week of July and the first two or three days of August, said Jim Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.