LA GRANDE — William “Bill” Whitaker spent the bulk of his career working toward social justice and campaigning for universal health care in Oregon and Idaho. He died in September 2020, and now the modest collection of his health care books and journals have a new home at La Grande’s Cook Memorial Library.
Whitaker began advocating for health care as a fundamental right after people around him had their lives cut short due to a lack of access to health care, according to a Health Care for All Oregon newsletter from October 2020. He received a master’s of social work from Atlanta University and a doctorate at the Brandeis University Florence Heller School for Advanced Social Welfare in Massachusetts.
Whitaker and his wife, Cheryl Simpson, came to La Grande after he retired from Boise State University in 2007. At Boise State, Whitaker taught as a professor of social work and served on the university’s faculty senate.
Following his time at Boise State, Whitaker continued his research and social work with the goal of bringing universal health care to Oregon. Over the years, he accumulated a range of books and journals.
Simpson donated the works to the Union County chapter of HCAO. Whitaker and his wife guided the expansion of HCAO and served as board members for the last decade.
“We’re strong believers in community education and opportunities for people to learn more about issues that impact their lives,” Simpson said.
Chapter Chair Anna Maria Dill, along with the chapter’s members, decided donating the collection to Cook Memorial Library would be an effective way to carry on Whitaker’s legacy and impact the La Grande community in a positive way.
“Cheryl gave us this lovely collection and we wanted to share it with others and make it available to everyone who was interested,” Dill said. “We thought that housing it at the library not only made that possible, but it would be something Bill would have wanted.”
The assortment of books provide access to resources and databases related to health care. Kip Roberson, director of Cook Memorial Library, worked with Union County’s Health Care for All Oregon chapter to make Whitaker’s collection available to the public.
“I think it is the library’s responsibility to provide books that cover all areas of health care systems and let the reader decide what is best for their situation in life,” Roberson said. “(Whitaker’s) collection can help move health care forward in this state.”
This is not the first time Whitaker’s books became volumes in a library. Back in 2007, Whitaker presented more than 500 books from his personal collection to Eastern Oregon University, La Grande.
Whitaker’s contributions were also recognized at the annual Oregon Rural Action meeting on April 17, according to ORA Executive Director Kristin Ostrom. The organization launched the Bill Whitaker Arc of Social Justice Community Organizing Training Series at the meeting to honor his legacy. ORA strives to promote sustainable agriculture and economy as well as social justice efforts.
The organization plans to offer the training annually and recognizes Whitaker’s commitment to inclusion and community building. Whitaker himself generated the funding for the training during his 80th birthday fundraiser last year. His dedication as a community organizer led to his namesake on the ORA’s training series.
Whitaker’s impact on the La Grande community goes beyond the publicly accessible collection of books now at Cook Memorial Library.
“I think the collection is a resource, (and) Bill lives on as he has inspired other people to take a stand for social justice,” Simpson said.
The inside cover of his books are lined with a bookplate that identifies and honors the collection.
“I think Bill’s legacy is giving people a voice and giving them the power to address problems,” Dill said. “They can feel that their voice and energy can contribute to a larger conversation and ultimately create change in this country.”
