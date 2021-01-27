LA GRANDE — Students will have to wait longer before returning to in-person instruction at La Grande High School. A heating problem at the school Wednesday, Jan. 27 has delayed the reopening.
"Due to significant problems with our heating system that occurred yesterday (Jan. 26), we are without heat in the high school building," according to a statement from Principal Brett Baxter on the school’s website. "Without the ability to get our buildings up to a reasonable temperature, the decision has been made to close LHS today so that repairs can be made."
LHS is now scheduled to reopen instead on Jan. 28 with students from the B cohort attending in-person classes.
