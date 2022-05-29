LA GRANDE — The heavy rain Northeast Oregon has been experiencing over the past 12 hours is expected to let up around 3 p.m. Sunday, May 29, according to the National Weather Service.
The heavy rain has resulted in the National Weather Service issuing a flood watch for Northeast Oregon, including Union County, which May 28 and will end at 3 p.m. May 29.
La Grande has received about an inch of rain over the past 24 hours, according to George Perry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
Union County Emergency Manager Nick Vora said the rain has not had a major impact in Union County but there are some high stream flows.
La Grande is expected to receive up to one-tenth of an inch of rain this afternoon and evening and one-tenth of an inch of rain on May 30, Perry said.
Over the past 12 hours, the greatest rainfall amounts in Northeast Oregon have been observed along the Blue Mountain foothills in Oregon, where anywhere from three-quarters of an inch to 1 inch of rain has fallen in and around the Pendleton and Pilot Rock areas, according to the National Weather Service.
The cause of the rainfall has been a strong upper low pressure system which is continuing to move southeast across Oregon, Perry said.
The National Weather Service is projecting there will be a 60% chance of rain in La Grande on May 31 in the daytime but no rain is expected in the evening.
The forecast for June 1 is for clear and sunny weather.
La Grande is forecast to have a high temperature in the upper 40s today and a low of 38 degrees tonight. The National Weather Service is projecting a high of 50 degrees on May 30 with a low of 41 degrees on May 30; a high of 66 degrees and a low of 43 degrees on May 31 and high of 72 degrees and a low of 50 degrees on June 1.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.