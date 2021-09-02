LA GRANDE — Sophomore Norah Markham will never forget how she felt less than a year ago during her freshman orientation at La Grande High School.
“Our first day of school was pretty crazy. I was a little confused,” the LHS honor student said.
The seeds were planted that day for Markham to become a Tiger Ambassador. The ambassadors are LHS sophomores, juniors and seniors who help introduce ninth graders to the world of being high school students during freshman orientation. Markham said she wanted to help freshmen have a smooth start at LHS.
“I wanted to use my experience to help them,” the sophomore said.
Markham was hard at it Monday, Aug. 30, when Tiger Ambassadors gave freshmen tours of the school, talked to them about scheduling at LHS, keys to succeeding and having fun in high school.
Her fellow ambassadors included sophomore KaraAnn Akers, who had similar first-day experiences when she was a freshman at LHS.
“I remember I was super stressed. I wanted to help students feel less stressed than I did,” she said.
Akers, Markham and other Tiger Ambassadors advised this year’s freshmen that getting involved in activities and programs would make the adjustment to high school smoother.
“We encouraged them to do things like become a Tiger Ambassador,” Markham said.
Tiger Ambassador Jesus Escamilla, also a sophomore, said he welcomed the chance to help guide freshmen through their first day.
“I could relate with them,” he said.
Escamilla looks upon the experience as an opportunity not only to assist others but to develop as a person.
“I needed to take on more responsibility in my life and this was a good way to get started,” he said. “It was nice to get out of my comfort zone.”
A number of Tiger Ambassadors, including junior Giselle Sanchez, talked to the incoming freshmen at the front of classrooms where teachers normally stand. Sanchez said this was a challenge at first because her audience of ninth graders was not talkative initially. She found the students became more comfortable as the session she led progressed.
“Once they got comfortable it was all smooth,” she said.
The junior felt like she was in the shoes of a teacher during the session she led: “I told one of my teachers afterward, ‘Now I know how you feel,’” she said.
Sanchez is one of 40 Tiger Ambassadors, 35 of whom helped conduct freshman orientation on Aug. 30.
“I’m so proud of the job they did. We could not run freshman orientation without them,” said Tiger Ambassador Director Stephanie Baxter, who teaches freshman and sophomore English at LHS.
Members of the Tiger Ambassadors work throughout the school year. They help put on school events and welcome new students coming after the start of the school year. The ambassadors also keep tabs of the freshmen they helped in small groups on orientation day.
“They check on them to see how they are doing,” Baxter said.
Baxter said it is easy to see that Tiger Ambassadors like reaching out to others.
“They are good people who want to help,” she said. “They enjoy it. They are not doing it just to put it on their resume.”
The Tiger Ambassador program has been in place for about five years. Before that there was a similar program known as the Link Crew.
Baxter noted that when many students apply to become Tiger Ambassadors they note how the guidance they received from students in the program helped them when they were freshmen, and now they want to give back. Baxter said it means much more to the freshmen to have their slightly older peers talk to them about high school instead of adults.
“It is nice for the freshmen to hear a student perspective because they can connect with them, they are living the high school experience,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.