HERMISTON — This week, Hermiston Irrigation District manager Annette Kirkpatrick celebrated 20 years with the district.
In the last two decades, Kirkpatrick remained one of the few female district leaders in the state, and has made continuous strides towards modernizing the region’s irrigation systems.
Kirkpatrick is currently the only full-time female district manager in Oregon. Still, she credited fellow female leaders in the irrigation industry — and managers across the state — for fostering a collaborative environment.
“We're all very supportive of each other, and it's nice to have that camaraderie amongst us,” she said. “We can get information from each other and pass on experiences.”
Kirkpatrick started at the district in 2002, after moving to eastern Oregon from California. She became the manager in 2015.
“Historically, a lot of irrigation district managers were people who had experience in construction and irrigation,” she said of her predecessors.
With a background in legal research, business management and accounting, Kirkpatrick made an unlikely candidate. But when it came to tackling the ever-changing irrigation practices and growing modernization efforts, her time in law offices and accounting firms came in handy.
“The needs of the districts have changed over time, to where my skill set more closely matched the most recent job description,” she said, noting that her knack for legal research is particularly useful when applying for modernization grants.
With a system of feeder canals, ditches and lines that date back to 1906, Kirkpatrick and her team are working to modernize the district’s infrastructure, improve water delivery and supply for Hermiston residents and surrounding farms.
The Hermiston Irrigation District serves 1,286 patrons and approximately 10,000 acres of irrigated land in and around the city of Hermiston. It’s become one of the most lucrative agricultural regions in Oregon.
Irrigated crops like vegetables, grains, alfalfa hay, pasture and grass seed dominate the area’s agricultural production, bringing along with it a substantial livestock industry. One of the region's most lucrative crops is watermelon, with around 45,000 tons produced annually.
One of the district's largest ongoing projects is piping the B-Line. According to Kirkpartrick, the project will save an estimated 2,000 acre-feet of stored water from Cold Springs Reservoir every year.
Kirkpatrick dubbed the most recent modernization plans as the biggest highlight of her 20 years at the district. After hearing conversation about piping the B-Line for the last two decades, it’s been a long time coming.
“To finally see that come to realization is very exciting for me,” she said.
The B-Line project is still in the scoping period, and will soon transition into the public commenting period. The public, patrons and other entities can learn more about the potential project.
Kirkpatrick noted that this coordination period is an important step in maximizing the project's benefit for the community. The district has also discussed installing new fiber optic lines and fire hydrants as the project progresses through more rural portions of the district.
“It's a good time to install new utilities in that same area,” she added.
The district has also completed other modernization projects, including converting hundreds of acres of land from flood irrigation to sprinkler systems. Projects like this have resulted in significant water savings and efficiency improvements within the region.
The district also participates in the Umatilla Basin Project, an effort that began in the 1980s to restore instream flows and improve conditions for threatened and endangered fish. The project supplies water from the Columbia River for the Hermiston district, in exchange for the district leaving an equal amount of water in the Umatilla River.
Kirkpatrick also serves on many local boards and committees, including the on the executive board of the Oregon Water Resources Congress.
This year, she began her first term on the City of Hermiston’s Planning Commission. Kirkpatrick felt that the position gave her the chance to help coordinate land use planning in the city with the urban modernization efforts of the district.
“It just gives me a really good opportunity to be in the room and make those connections,” she said.
Looking forward, Kirkpatrick hopes to continue modernizing the district’s systems, with an emphasis on efficiency and water conservation.
“I think it's just really exciting to see the city continue to grow, and to see the district continue to provide the resources that our farming community needs,” she said.
