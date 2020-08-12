LA GRANDE — An early morning vehicle pursuit led to one La Grande individual being arrested and has La Grande police seeking a second person.
According to a press release from LGPD, officers attempted a traffic stop on Caleb Nelson, 27, of La Grande, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, a little after 3 a.m. Nelson had committed several traffic violations, then led officers on a high-speed chase in the 2012 Jeep Patriot he was driving. He later stopped at the 2900 block of Misty Avenue and took off on foot.
LGPD and the Union County Sheriff’s Office were unable to locate Nelson, who had an active felony arrest warrant prior to the attempted stop. Officers found weapons and drugs during their investigation, and Nelson is facing additional weapons, drug and traffic crimes.
His passenger, 35-year-old Mykel Hansell of La Grande, stayed at the vehicle and cooperated with law enforcement. Hansell was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, was cited and then released from custody.
LGPD asks individuals with information that could lead to the location of Nelson to call 541-963-1017.
