LA GRANDE — An attempted traffic stop on Interstate 84 near Pendleton during the earlier hours of Sunday, April 9, turned into a high speed car chase that ended with the suspect crashing into a police car near La Grande.

Oregon State Police arrested Gabriel Rodriguez, 39, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, felony fleeing and recklessly endangering another person, according to Oregon public records.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

