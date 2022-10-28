Avista 1A
The Avista Utilities La Grande Construction Office, shown here on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, is located in Island City. The company's primary offices are in Spokane, Washington.

 Dick Mason/The Observer

LA GRANDE — Union County residents who depend on natural gas to heat their homes will have to reach deeper into their pockets to pay their bills starting next week.

The Oregon Public Utilities Commission has increased rates by at least 18% for Avista Utilities customers. The price boost will take effect Tuesday, Nov. 1.

