LA GRANDE — Construction on Interstate 84 outside of La Grande will continue on Monday, Aug. 9. Crews will be grinding and excavating the right lane westbound between mileposts 237.5 and 241.5 to repave the section.
This work is part of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s larger project to completely reconstruct the four-mile section. The eastbound portion was completed three weeks ago and the westbound will be finished by the end of October, according to Mike Remily, ODOT's resident engineer in La Grande.
Crews will also be working to install a drain system and bridge work at Exit 238.
The speed limit through the work zone remains at 50 mph. There are no anticipated delays, Remily said.
On several sections of I-84, other workers will be repairing and installing linings in culverts underneath the interstate.
These lining repairs should be finished by Aug. 12, and will take place near mileposts 207.76 westbound and 228.29 westbound, according to an ODOT statement.
During construction near these mileposts, there will be intermittent shoulder closures.
Construction work on Highway 244 will continue through the week of Aug. 9, mainly on the new retaining wall 12 miles west of I-84 between mileposts 35.5 and 36.2.
The 300-foot-long wall should be finished by Aug. 13, according to Remily. After completing the wall, crews will install guardrails, repave and stripe the road, which has an expected completion date of Sept. 6.
Flaggers and temporary traffic signals will be controlling traffic, which can expect delays up to 15 minutes.
