STARKEY — This wall will never stop sightseers driving along the Ukiah-Hilgard Highway but it will stop erosion and the Grande Ronde River.
The wall is one now being built by the Oregon Department of Transportation as part of a $1.2 million project aimed at repairing and stabilizing the shoulder of a section of the Ukiah-Hilgard Highway about 12 miles miles south of Hilgard State Park.
ODOT Project Engineer Mike Remily said the work is necessary because in some areas the highway shoulder drops steeply toward the Grande Ronde River. Erosion has occurred as a result, creating an unstable slope that has washed out several times in recent years.
“Without repairs, the shoulder would continue eroding and put the highway at risk,” he said.
The wall being installed consists of rocks enclosed with wire. It is 240 feet long and 8 feet high. It is replacing an old wall that had badly deteriorated.
A new guardrail also will be installed in front of the new wall, replacing another guardrail that, like the old wall, was deteriorating. Ken Patterson, ODOT’s Region 5 manager, said the wall will make installing the new guardrail much easier, providing the stability needed for the installation of the footings for the guardrail.
The installation of the new guardrail and wall is one of two portions of the highway project. The second involves moving two small portions of the Ukiah-Hilgard Highway 15-20 feet farther away from the Grande Ronde River over a 1,500-foot span. This will give the roadway greater protection from flooding and soil erosion.
The work also will reduce the amount of future repairs the state will have to do at the site.
“Less maintenance will be needed in the long run,” Remily said.
Space has been cleared out for the roadway, which is up against a steep hillside, by blasting of rock earlier this summer.
The Ukiah-Hilgard project, which started in March, is expected to be essentially completed by early September. The final phase of the project will involve reseeding vegetation on land disturbed by the project, Remily said.
Traffic is being controlled by flaggers during work hours, and temporary traffic signals are in operation when workers are not at the site. Remily said soon there will be traffic delays only when workers are present.
Patterson added that people driving through the work zone have been good about obeying the lower speed limit in place at the project site.
“People have been really understanding and patient,” he said.
