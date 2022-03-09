LA GRANDE — The Union County political front was relatively quiet as the 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, filing deadline approached for this spring's local elections.
Just one candidate filed for one of the three positions up for election on the May 17 ballot.
Lisa Hill, of La Grande, filed on March 8 to run for Position 1 on the Union County Board of Commissioners. Hill, a retired Oregon Department of Transportation employee, will challenge incumbent Paul Anderes. A retired educator, Anderes was elected in 2018 and is completing his first term on the Union County Board of Commissioners.
Position 3 on the Union County Board of Commissioners is also up for election. Incumbent Matt Scarfo, a La Grande business owner, is the lone person to file for the position. Scarfo, elected in 2018, is also completing his first term on the board of commissioners.
The position of Union County District Attorney is also up for election. Incumbent Kelsie McDaniel is the only candidate who filed by the deadline for the position, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s website.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.