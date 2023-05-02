UNION — Echoes of one of the loudest celebrations in Cove’s early history are being reawakened.

Historian Dick Roth, of Orting, Washington, has done extensive research on the old Central Railroad of Oregon, which ran between Union and Cove for almost 20 years from mid 1907 to late 1926. The historian recently donated the archive of photos and documents he assembled during his research to the Union County Museum.

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

