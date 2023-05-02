UNION — Echoes of one of the loudest celebrations in Cove’s early history are being reawakened.
Historian Dick Roth, of Orting, Washington, has done extensive research on the old Central Railroad of Oregon, which ran between Union and Cove for almost 20 years from mid 1907 to late 1926. The historian recently donated the archive of photos and documents he assembled during his research to the Union County Museum.
The collection he donated contains many photos and documents not included in his 2015 book about the railroad, The Central Railroad of Oregon, Blue Mountain Route.
“I just feel it was time to share this information to help other people do more research on this fascinating railroad," Roth said.
The Central Railroad of Oregon was completed in late May 1907, the same time its engine arrived in Cove, much to the delight of the town’s residents.
“There was great rejoicing in Cove and it was said that the engine whistle on its steam locomotive was blown until its steam gave out," Roth said.
The celebration was warranted. The railroad provided Cove residents with passenger and freight service to and from Union, which was linked to the transcontinental railroad running throughout the United States.
"It meant they finally had access to the outside world by rail," Roth said.
The Cove branch of the new railroad first handled freight prior to hauling passengers. In the initial days of the operation of the railroad, 20 cars of flour, 30 cars of hay, five cars of potatoes were shipped to Union.
The early success of the railroad gave the Cove community reason to renew its celebration on the Fourth of July weekend of 1907. Three days were added to the celebration, which started on a Thursday. Events included the first auto race in Union County, an auto parade for decorated vehicles, horse races and presentations by prominent regional poets of the day including Joaquin Miller, Roth said.
The Central Railroad of Oregon enjoyed early success but would experience many problems during its two decades of existence. Many were linked to the relatively poor quality of its rails. Roth said the rails were made from relatively lightweight metal to save money. The rails were prone to frequently breaking down, resulting in many service delays.
The railroad was also hurt by advancements in motor vehicle technology. An increasing number of people could ride between Cove and Union via automobile. Roth noted that advertisements for the Weimer Auto Service Co. in the Union and Cove areas began appearing in local newspapers in 1914. The ads, which offered automobile rides in Union County, including between Union and Cove, were a bad omen for the Central Railroad of Oregon.
“That was the beginning of the end for the railroad," Roth said.
The railroad was also hit hard by greater competition posed by improvements in trucks, which could carry freight between Cove and Union faster and more efficiently each passing year.
“Trucks were becoming more reliable," Roth said. “They put the railroad out of business."
The Central Railroad of Oregon essentially stopped operating for good on Dec. 8, 1926, when an inspector for the Bureau of Locomotive Inspection of the Interstate Commission notified the railroad that its locomotive, No. 1106 was no longer in serviceable condition. The engine had been acquired in 1925 from Union Pacific Railroad.
“Service on the Central was suspended at that point," Roth said.
The financial struggles of the railroad became evident in early 1927 when a sale of the railroad’s equipment was conducted by the Union County Sheriff’s Office to collect a portion of the $10,239 the Central Railroad of Oregon owed in back taxes.
Roth has strong ties to the Grande Ronde Valley. His family moved to Hot Lake in 1942 when he was 3 months old after his parents purchased it. Roth lived at Hot Lake for the next 32 years and helped manage it.
After leaving the Grande Ronde Valley, Roth went on to earn a master's of public health degree in health administration and policy at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.
Roth, when reflecting upon the rise and fall of the Central Railroad of Oregon, speaks philosophically.
"Union and Cove’s railroad history mirrors the development of the entrepreneurial spirit that manifested itself in so many ways at the close of the 19th century, resulting in the gradual disappearance of 'the Old West' with its evolution of the automobile, the motor truck and improved roads," he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.