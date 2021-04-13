ISLAND CITY — Hog Wild Days, long Island City’s most popular annual event, will remain quiet for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shelia Evans, the event’s director, said it would not be possible to safely conduct the event because of the large crowds it draws. Evans explained that making sure everyone coming was wearing masks and social distancing would be difficult.
The Island City Lions Club, which puts on the the event, decided on Friday, April 9, it had to cancel.
“We do not have the manpower to keep people safe,” said Evans, a member of the Island City Lions Club.
Hog Wild Days, always held the first weekend in June, long included a Friday dinner, a Saturday breakfast put on by the La Grande Rural Fire Department, a parade, a pig train for children to ride and a flea market.
This year’s Hog Wild Days would have included a new inflatable bouncy house the Lions Club purchased for children to play in.
The event is one of the Island City Lions Club’s major fundraisers, with money going to scholarships for local students.
Hog Wild Days has been conducted for about four decades and has often drawn more than a thousand people. Dan Cosner, a member of the Island City Lions Club, credited the event’s consistent popularity in part to its timing, noting it is usually the first major summer season event in Union County.
“We have always tried to have it before the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show (conducted the second full week in June),” Cosner said.
Evans said every effort will be made to revive Hog Wild Days in 2022, if the pandemic is over by then.
“We want to continue it next year,” she said.
Cosner is confident that once Hog Wild Days is revived, its popularity will remain strong.
“It is a big summer event,” Cosner said. “A lot of people look forward to it.”
