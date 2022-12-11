Crowds gather at the Cove Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Baked goods and hot chocolate were offered at the station for people to enjoy while mingling. They then headed across the street to the Cove Public Library for the community's inaugural tree lighting ceremony.
A child marvels at the wide variety of sweets to choose from at the Cove Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, during the town's holiday celebration. The party continued at the library for the community's inaugural Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
A musician performs at the Cove Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, while residents enjoy hot chocolate and baked goods during the holiday festivities. People gathered at the station before heading across the street to the library for the Christmas tree lighting and caroling.
Molli Angelos, left, and Charlotte Gowdystand pose with smiles outside Leaning Haystack Produce in Elgin on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The veggie shed provided a location for several local entrepreneurs to sell holiday goods before the Elgin Lions Light Parade
UNION COUNTY — The cities of Elgin and Cove elevated the holiday spirit on Saturday, Dec. 10, with community festivities.
The celebration in Elgin started at Leaning Haystack Produce, 585 Albany St., where local entrepreneurs sold holiday goods, including wreaths, home decor and baked goods.
The Elgin Lions Light Parade kicked off at 6 p.m., after which everyone was welcome to warm up at Cowboy and Angel's Place, 795 Alder St., with free chili, coffee and hot chocolate.
The holiday activities began in Cove with the Cove Booster Club’s Holiday Bazaar in the old school gym and a Christmas Tea in Founders Hall at the Ascension School Camp and Conference Center offering gingerbread decorating, a hot cocoa bar, goodies and photos with Santa.
The evening brought more activites and treats at the library, 606 Main St., and the Cove Fire Department across the street, highlighted by Cove's inaugural Christmas tree lighting ceremony and caroling hosted by the Cove Community Association.
