HQ Depot Street
HQ on Depot Street, La Grande, is hosting the Holiday Spectacular on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. The event is billed as La Grande’s alternative arts and crafts holiday market.

LA GRANDE — Returning for a third year, the Holiday Spectacular is a great place to get into the holiday spirit — by imbibing some spirits while you shop for gifts.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at HQ, 112 Depot St., La Grande.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

