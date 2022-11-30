LA GRANDE — Returning for a third year, the Holiday Spectacular is a great place to get into the holiday spirit — by imbibing some spirits while you shop for gifts.
The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at HQ, 112 Depot St., La Grande.
Ashley Barnes is a creative visionary and the organizational brains behind the Holiday Spectacular. The event is described as La Grande’s alternative arts and crafts holiday market. While all ages are welcome, it caters to a younger crowd and sets itself apart from more traditional bazaars — operating out of a music venue and selling alcoholic beverages.
“The goal is just to have a fun, laid-back holiday market with cool local stuff,” Barnes said.
Barnes launched the Holiday Spectacular in 2019. She picked HQ as a venue because she was friendly with co-founder Chris Jennings and wanted to support the venue. The venue is in charge of the bar during the holiday market. There will be both alcoholic and nonalcoholic options with mulled wine and hot cider.
Barnes was inspired to create her own after being a regular vendor in the holiday market circuit. She wanted a market where she would feel at home. Barnes operates a small business called Pine Drops Designs, selling screen-printed and tie-dyed apparel.
In 2015, she taught herself how to print screen T-shirts because she realized there was little to no merchandise featuring local attractions. So, she created a T-shirt design with Mount Emily, and now every year she designs another piece based on something local.
Barnes said she wanted to make a holiday market where anyone could participate — from small businesses to crafty individuals. The Holiday Spectacular will feature a “wide range of hand-made, hand-grown or hand-thrifted items” from around 12 vendors, she said. Among the vendors are Woodsy Wicks, glass artist Maggie Yeates and Evergreen Family Farms.
The venue is smaller than other holiday markets, so vendor space is limited. Barnes tries to accommodate as many businesses as possible and to bring in vendors that are not attending other bazaars.
Showcasing and supporting both local businesses and artists was a major goal of the Holiday Spectacular, but Barnes said it was also important to her that the items for sale were affordable.
“The goal is to have items, along with the event space, to attract younger people to start shopping local,” Barnes said.
The holiday market was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned at full strength in 2021. This year the Holiday Spectacular is happening earlier in December to draw in shoppers before they complete their holiday shopping.
Barnes is putting together a Christmas music playlist, and she said in past years she also has played movies or holiday shorts on projector screens during the market.
