LA GRANDE — The popularity of electric cars appears to be growing in Union County.
So too is another mode of transportation, one whose story predates electrical power — horse-drawn carriage rides.
Hundreds of Union County residents have received rides in a horse-drawn carriage over the past five months, many for the first time, thanks to a new service provided by Matt and Veronica Henneke, the owners of Henneke Farm Carriage in La Grande.
The Hennekes are providing quarter-mile horse-drawn carriage rides throughout Union County, plus much longer ones for celebratory events, such as weddings, prom dates and birthdays. All rides are given in an elegant carriage that would fit right in at a royal wedding in London, with comfortable red velvet seats, ornate designs and an immaculate white exterior.
Matt and Veronica Henneke began providing the service in January after receiving their carriage from community members who had purchased it from a La Grande owner.
“It is such an amazing gift,” Veronica Henneke said. “We wanted to give back.”
Matt Henneke is the driver for the rides, which are pulled by Jill, a black Morgan and quarter horse mix, and Annie, a brown quarter horse. Jill has 15 years of experience as a carriage horse and Annie was trained over the year.
“Annie follows Jill,” Matt Henneke said. “Jill is a little bossier. She likes to be the leader.”
Veronica Henneke agrees with her husband’s assessment.
“Jill thinks she is in charge,” she said.
Matt Henneke directs the horses with reins and verbal cues. He says “gee” to have them turn right, “ha” to turn left, “easy” to slow down, “whoa” to stop and “step up” to start. His instructions are always given in a quiet, reassuring tone.
“They feel comfortable receiving instructions from somebody they already know,” his wife said.
Henneke said his horses normally work about two hours at a time. They get excited when they are fitted with harnesses for their carriage rides.
“They expect to work,” he said.
Annie and Jill are both about the same size, something Henneke said is important because it makes it easier to drive them as a pair. If one horse was significantly larger than the other, it would be more difficult since the imbalance would cause the stronger horse to be overworked at the expense of the weaker one, he explained.
He receives a lot of surprised looks from motorists when he is driving his carriage down a road. They sometimes stop to take photos, which makes him nervous when they seem more concerned with the carriage than traffic.
“I want to tell them, ‘Hey, keep your eyes on the road,’” he said.
Kathyrn Kunkel, of La Grande, a recent passenger, said the rides are something special.
“It made me feel like a princess. It was so regal and nostalgic,” she said.
Henneke said the best part of providing carriage rides is the response he receives from passengers.
“It is fun to see the joy they bring people,” he said.
