LA GRANDE — A high pressure system is set to move over the Northwest, one that will bring higher temperatures with it.
This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat watch for Northeastern Oregon that will be in effect from Wednesday, Aug. 11, through Saturday, Aug. 14. Predicted high temperatures of the heat event will be 95 degrees on Aug. 11 and 97 degrees Aug. 12 in La Grande, and 91 degrees on Aug. 11 and 94 degrees on Aug. 12 in Enterprise, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast.
The heat wave may hit its peak on Aug. 13 when the high temperature is projected to be close to 100 degrees in La Grande and 96 degrees in Enterprise. Temperatures will trail off only slightly on Aug. 14 when La Grande’s high will be near 99 degrees and the top mark in Enterprise will be 96, according to the National Western Service.
The high pressure system that will be responsible for the elevated temperatures is now moving into the Northwest from the Pacific Ocean. It will replace a low pressure system expected to soon move into the Midwest, according to Ann Adams, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
“The high pressure system will be like a dome that will keep all of the heat and particulate matter in,” Adams said.
The “dome’s” anticipated containment of particulate matter is why the National Weather Service is also forecasting widespread haze in the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys in the upcoming four days.
“It will be very hot and smoky,” Adams said.
Much of the smoke that will be trapped here by the high pressure system will be from wildfires in Central Oregon, Northern Californian, Southeastern Washington and Idaho.
“We are surrounded,” said Matt Callihan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The smoke will have a negative impact on air quality. +IQAIR, an air quality monitoring website, is forecasting the air quality in La Grande will be in the moderate category with a rating of 57 on Aug. 10 but on Aug. 11 it will rise to 103, putting it at a level that is unsafe for sensitive groups, including those who have respiratory problems.
The +IQAIR forecast for Enterprise is similar to La Grande’s. It is predicted to be moderate on Aug. 10 at 69 and rise to 106 on Aug. 11.
Callihan said that air quality in Northeastern Oregon had improved recently because westerly winds were blowing smoke out of the region to the east. The incoming high pressure system, he said, will block such winds and cause smoky air to sink into the region.
