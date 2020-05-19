SALEM — Nolan Bylenga of Pendlton has surged past Barbara Wright in the Democratic primary race for the House District 58 seat, according to the Oregon Secretary of State's website.
Wright, also of Pendleton, was in the lead most of the evening. The recent updates, however, give Bylenga the lead with 1,952 votes or 52.4% to Wright’s 1,708 votes or 45.9%.
Wright, 68, is a merchandiser, veterans advocate and former small-business owner. Bylenga, 22, is a Portland State University senior and Pendleton High School alum.
Bylenga received 1,012 votes in Umatilla County, which amounts to 52% of eligible voters, while Wright received 544 votes, good for 24% among eligible voters.
Wright won a majority of votes in Union and Wallowa counties, while Bylenga didn't top 45% of the vote in either.
A total of 3,724 votes had been counted as of 10:45 p.m., according to the Oregon Secretary of State's website.
The winner advances to the November general election to face Republican Bobby Levy of Echo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.